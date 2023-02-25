Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after acquiring an additional 388,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,810,000 after acquiring an additional 84,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,130,000 after acquiring an additional 239,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.85 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

