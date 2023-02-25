Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) & Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Critical Comparison

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Rayonier pays out 158.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain pays out 146.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Iron Mountain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 11.78% 4.95% 2.56% Iron Mountain 9.96% 73.31% 3.35%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $909.10 million 5.47 $107.10 million $0.72 47.20 Iron Mountain $4.49 billion 3.39 $450.22 million $1.69 30.95

This table compares Rayonier and Iron Mountain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rayonier has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rayonier and Iron Mountain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 0 0 0 N/A Iron Mountain 1 1 4 0 2.50

Iron Mountain has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Rayonier.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Rayonier on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Timber Funds segment represents operations of the three private equity timber funds included in the Pope Resources transaction. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc. engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business. The North American Records & Information Management Business segment offers record management, destruction, and fulfillment services throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American Data Management Business segment handles data protection and recovery, server and computer backup services, and safeguarding of electronic and physical media in the U.S. and Canada. The Western European Business segment offers records management, data protection and recovery services, and document management solutions throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland. The Other International Business segment offers storage and information management services throughout the remaining European countries, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Global Data Center Business segment p

