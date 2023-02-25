Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Reduced by William Blair

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZEK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

AZEK has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

AZEK stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. AZEK’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 42.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in AZEK by 23.2% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

