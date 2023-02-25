Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

