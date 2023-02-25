Brokers Set Expectations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,585. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 940,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after acquiring an additional 100,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,917,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 75,804 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.