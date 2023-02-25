Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Issued By Alliance Global Partners

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

