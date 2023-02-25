Head to Head Contrast: Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) versus Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Indemnity Group and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 3 4 0 2.57

Palomar has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

45.8% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and Palomar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $678.27 million 0.62 $29.35 million $1.44 20.06 Palomar $327.09 million 4.71 $52.17 million $2.03 30.07

Palomar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Indemnity Group. Global Indemnity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 3.32% 3.62% 1.24% Palomar 15.95% 17.13% 5.72%

Summary

Palomar beats Global Indemnity Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs. The Specialty Property segment offers specialty personal lines property and casualty insurance products. The Farm, Ranch, and Stable segment offers specialized property and casualty coverage including commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and primary writers including insurance and reinsurance companies. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded by Armstrong Mac & Fisher Heath on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

