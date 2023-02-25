National Bank of Canada to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.14). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion.

NA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.09.

TSE NA opened at C$99.08 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$103.25. The firm has a market cap of C$33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.56.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total transaction of C$2,687,586.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,148.72. In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,088.90. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total value of C$2,687,586.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,521,148.72. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

