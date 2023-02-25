The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 363,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 41,424 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

