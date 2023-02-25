Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $5.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $14.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $14.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $362.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.26.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

