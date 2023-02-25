Reviewing UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF – Get Rating) and Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

UDG Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Red Eléctrica Corporación pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Red Eléctrica Corporación’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million N/A N/A Red Eléctrica Corporación $2.31 billion 3.97 $805.25 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Red Eléctrica Corporación has higher revenue and earnings than UDG Healthcare.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UDG Healthcare and Red Eléctrica Corporación, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDG Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Eléctrica Corporación 1 2 2 0 2.20

Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus price target of $18.35, indicating a potential upside of 116.36%. Given Red Eléctrica Corporación’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red Eléctrica Corporación is more favorable than UDG Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Red Eléctrica Corporación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Red Eléctrica Corporación N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Red Eléctrica Corporación shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Red Eléctrica Corporación beats UDG Healthcare on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

