Reviewing Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) & Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ryvyl and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Exponent 0 1 1 0 2.50

Exponent has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Given Exponent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exponent is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01% Exponent 19.94% 30.00% 17.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ryvyl and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryvyl and Exponent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $26.31 million 0.79 -$26.45 million ($0.75) -0.62 Exponent $513.29 million 10.22 $102.33 million $1.96 52.87

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ryvyl has a beta of 3.97, indicating that its share price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exponent beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

(Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc. is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the area of environmental, epidemiology, and health risk analysis. The company was founded by Bernard Ross in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.