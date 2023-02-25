Analysts Set ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) PT at $8.33

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Trading Down 50.8 %

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.56. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

