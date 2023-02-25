Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Price Target at $25.27

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

BEN opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

