Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.78.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Azul Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Azul has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.13.
About Azul
Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.
