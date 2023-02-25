Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Azul has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Azul during the first quarter worth about $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Azul by 74.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 52.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

