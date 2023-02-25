Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a report issued on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and’s current full-year earnings is $12.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $237.92 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.46.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,269,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

