Comparing Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) & Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.
Risk & Volatility
Akumin has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitae has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akumin and Invitae, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akumin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Invitae
|4
|7
|0
|0
|1.64
Profitability
This table compares Akumin and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akumin
|-19.73%
|-46.21%
|-5.68%
|Invitae
|-617.65%
|-39.04%
|-17.75%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
25.8% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Akumin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Invitae shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Akumin and Invitae’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akumin
|$421.08 million
|0.24
|-$43.29 million
|($1.65)
|-0.68
|Invitae
|$460.45 million
|1.03
|-$379.01 million
|($13.84)
|-0.14
Akumin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitae. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Invitae beats Akumin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
About Invitae
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
