Financial Review: GeneDx (WGS) and The Competition

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GeneDx to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GeneDx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 145 288 0 2.63

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 68.77%. Given GeneDx’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.54 GeneDx Competitors $1.37 billion -$110.14 million 38.66

This table compares GeneDx and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GeneDx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s peers have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -133.70% -449.77% -30.94%

Summary

GeneDx peers beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

GeneDx Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

