Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of MD stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
