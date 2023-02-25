Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of MD stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth $376,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

