Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) & Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Head to Head Review

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alpha Teknova and Global WholeHealth Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 86.67%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -86.67% -16.09% -12.24% Global WholeHealth Partners N/A N/A -896.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Global WholeHealth Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Global WholeHealth Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 3.81 -$9.80 million ($1.35) -3.70 Global WholeHealth Partners $10,000.00 23.42 -$5.16 million N/A N/A

Global WholeHealth Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Teknova has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global WholeHealth Partners has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global Wholehealth Partners Corp. engages in the development of in-vitro diagnostic products. Its products include rapid diagnostic tests, such as the COVID-19 Test, 6-minute rapid whole blood Ebola Test, 6-minute whole blood Zika test, 8-minute whole blood rapid TB test, and over 75 other tests. The company was founded on March 7, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

