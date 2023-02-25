Head-To-Head Review: Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) & Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) and Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Hawaiian -8.29% -56.81% -4.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spirit Airlines and Hawaiian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian 2 5 0 0 1.71

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.03%. Given Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Hawaiian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.41 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.74 Hawaiian $2.64 billion 0.20 -$240.08 million ($4.27) -2.36

Hawaiian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hawaiian beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

