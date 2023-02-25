Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of DAL opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,320 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

