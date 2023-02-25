Analyzing Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) & Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Huntsman has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Huntsman shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman $8.02 billion 0.67 $1.05 billion $2.16 13.61 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares Huntsman and Standard Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Huntsman and Standard Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman 3 11 4 0 2.06 Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Huntsman presently has a consensus target price of $32.92, indicating a potential upside of 12.02%. Standard Lithium has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.26%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Huntsman.

Profitability

This table compares Huntsman and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman 5.47% 16.03% 7.77% Standard Lithium N/A -16.38% -15.88%

Summary

Huntsman beats Standard Lithium on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE. The Performance Products segment produces and sells amines, surfactants, LAB, and maleic anhydride to a variety of consumer and industrial end markets. The Advanced Materials segment provides basic liquid and solid epoxy resins, specialty resin compounds, cross linking, matting and curing agents, epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane based polymer products. The Textile Effects segment consists of market share for textile chemicals and dyes. The company was founded by Jon Meade Huntsman Sr. in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.