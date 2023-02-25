Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of HRMY opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $1,233,474.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,792,928 shares in the company, valued at $161,487,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,792,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,487,096.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at $130,039,161.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,232 shares of company stock worth $15,752,560. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

