Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $227.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $186.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average is $160.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,666.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $204,728,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

