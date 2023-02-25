Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$102.00 at National Bankshares

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$106.42 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

TD stock opened at C$91.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$89.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$105.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9127061 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

