United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $29.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

X has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

