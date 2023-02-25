Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HUN. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after acquiring an additional 495,609 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Huntsman by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 102,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

