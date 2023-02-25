Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut by KeyCorp

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after buying an additional 1,798,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,732,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after buying an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after buying an additional 709,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 146.34%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

