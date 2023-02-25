Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,129.60 ($13.60).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.20) to GBX 1,200 ($14.45) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,208 ($14.55) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.92) to GBX 1,015 ($12.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.05) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Hiscox Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 1,126.50 ($13.57) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,560.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 996.84. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,152 ($13.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

Insider Transactions at Hiscox

About Hiscox

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.55) per share, with a total value of £15,306.98 ($18,433.26). Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

