Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $28.00

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.8 %

PINS opened at $25.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.86 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $111,147.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $111,147.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $188,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,263.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,710,523 shares of company stock worth $42,058,690 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,863,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pinterest by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,319,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 230,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

