Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$72.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$72.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$65.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.46. The company has a market cap of C$25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.53 and a 52 week high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

