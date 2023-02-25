Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

Nordson Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.