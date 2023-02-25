PubMatic, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PubMatic in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PUBM. Vertical Research downgraded PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 target price on PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $15.18 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $798.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.93.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $247,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,378 shares of company stock valued at $612,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $5,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 351,918 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

