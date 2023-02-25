Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 813.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 853,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 760,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 58,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

