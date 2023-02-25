Brokerages Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT at $6.36

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKIMF. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bankinter from €7.50 ($7.98) to €7.45 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.06) to €5.80 ($6.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.95 on Monday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

About Bankinter

(Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.