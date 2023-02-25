Brokerages Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT at $6.36

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKIMF. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bankinter from €7.50 ($7.98) to €7.45 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.06) to €5.80 ($6.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.95 on Monday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.