Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Decreased by Analyst

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Manitowoc in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $636.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.20. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Towle & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 902,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 404,951 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

