Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Green Impact Partners’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

GIP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec under weight rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Green Impact Partners Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of GIP opened at C$9.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.18. The stock has a market cap of C$195.08 million and a PE ratio of -160.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. Green Impact Partners has a 52-week low of C$3.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.00.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.90 million. Green Impact Partners had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Research analysts forecast that Green Impact Partners will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

