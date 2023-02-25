Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for IVERIC bio, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for IVERIC bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 316,278 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,134 shares of company stock worth $2,026,165. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

