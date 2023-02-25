Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Lowered by Northland Capmk (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.91 EPS.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS.
Generac Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $118.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $329.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.74.
Institutional Trading of Generac
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
