Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Lowered by Northland Capmk (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS.

Generac Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GNRC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $118.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $329.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.74.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.