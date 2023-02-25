Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Cut by Analyst

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $165.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,628,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

