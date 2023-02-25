Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Allegion by 59.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

