Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RY. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$145.61.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$137.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$144.15.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8940568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.74%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

