Critical Contrast: United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) vs. Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Costamare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 49.82% 21.81% 9.01% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 1 2 0 2.67 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Costamare and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Costamare currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.60%. Given Costamare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Costamare is more favorable than United Maritime.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Costamare and United Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $1.11 billion 1.13 $554.96 million $4.27 2.42 United Maritime $7.39 million 3.30 $2.17 million N/A N/A

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Summary

Costamare beats United Maritime on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels. The Dry Bulk Vessels segment includes dry bulk commodities transportation services. The company was founded by Konstantinos Vasileios Konstantakopoulos in 1974 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

