Raymond James Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$23.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.15.
Air Canada Stock Performance
TSE AC opened at C$19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.41. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33.
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
