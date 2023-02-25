Raymond James Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$23.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.15.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Performance

TSE AC opened at C$19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.41. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Canada Company Profile

In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,463,734.55. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.