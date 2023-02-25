Wedbush Comments on Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:TPH opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 537,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 129,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

