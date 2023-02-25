First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.
First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.
