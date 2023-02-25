Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 52.16%.
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
