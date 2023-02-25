Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $940.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Steel Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $47.62.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.