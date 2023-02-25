Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,444 shares of company stock worth $890,684 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackbaud by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 33.5% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 9,751,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,882 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 511,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after purchasing an additional 282,655 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading

